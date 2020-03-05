Make your mark at Australia's national museum of screen culture.

ACMI is an innovative, dynamic, performance-orientated cultural business. It is self-directed, though it falls within the Victorian public sector.

We encourage and nurture an entrepreneurial team spirit that delivers on various cultural, creative and performance aims. In an environment of hard working but passionate enthusiasm for screen culture and audiences, we aim to provide rich opportunities for staff and organisational interests to thrive.

If you work for us, you’ll be part of a talented team that is proud of our values.