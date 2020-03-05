Careers
Make your mark at Australia's national museum of screen culture.
ACMI is an innovative, dynamic, performance-orientated cultural business. It is self-directed, though it falls within the Victorian public sector.
We encourage and nurture an entrepreneurial team spirit that delivers on various cultural, creative and performance aims. In an environment of hard working but passionate enthusiasm for screen culture and audiences, we aim to provide rich opportunities for staff and organisational interests to thrive.
If you work for us, you’ll be part of a talented team that is proud of our values.
Exhibitions Project Coordinator
ACMI is seeking an Exhibitions Project Coordinator in this full-time fixed term role (until 30 June 2022). Join our dynamic Exhibitions & Touring Team to deliver logistical and design aspects of ACMI's ongoing exhibition programme and permanent exhibition.
Applications close: Sunday, 25 July 2021 at 11:59pm
Programmer
Amazing opportunity for a Programmer to join our team in Bendigo to develop and deliver workshops, events, programs and networking opportunities supporting creative entrepreneurs in growing their businesses. This role is 3 days/week until 31 October 2022.
Applications close: Friday 13 August 2021
Technical Production Manager
ACMI is seeking a Technical Production Manager to lead our Audio-Visual, Media Production and Cinema Technical teams in this two-year fixed term full time role.
Applications close: Sunday 18 July 2021 at 11:59pm
Frequently asked questions
We've provided answers to some commonly asked questions to help you apply for a job at ACMI.
ACMI is an equal opportunity workplace
We are committed to equal opportunity and providing a workplace that is free from all forms of harassment and discrimination. When you engage with ACMI you can expect to be treated with integrity and respect. We value freedom of expression and embrace diversity and difference by being inclusive, fair and respectful. We have policies and procedures in place to manage concerns about unacceptable behaviour and we are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all workplace participants.
Impact 21
ACMI is a proud employer partner of the Inclusion Foundation's Impact21 Employment Program. This two-year partnership supports and trains young adults with Down Syndrome or intellectual disability to obtain ongoing, part time positions at ACMI.